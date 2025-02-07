SportsSoccer

Kane scores penalty double in Bayern Munich win over Werder Bremen

Bayern's Harry Kane, center, on his way to scoring on...

Bayern's Harry Kane, center, on his way to scoring on a penalty to score the first goal of the match during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

By The Associated Press

MUNICH, Germany — Two second half penalties from Harry Kane and a tap-in from substitute Leroy Sané gave Bayern Munich a 3-0 win over Werder Bremen on Friday and a nine-point lead in the Bundesliga.

Bayern had the better of the early play but had to wait until the 61st minute to break the deadlock. Kane scored his 20th league goal from the penalty spot after Anthony Jung was judged to have handled inside the box.

Leroy Sané made it 2-0 just seconds after replacing Kingsley Coman in the 81st when he got away from his marker and converted Konrad Laimer’s cross at the back post.

Kane iced the match with his second penalty in the ninth minute of added time.

Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer kept the score down; his best save a one-handed stop from a Dayot Upamecano header in the second half.

The victory was Bayern’s 10th in 11 home fixtures this season and its eighth win in nine games in all competitions since the start of 2025.

Bremen was in eighth place.

Bayern's Michael Olise in action during the German Bundesliga soccer...

Bayern's Michael Olise in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

