Bayern's Tuchel says he still backs Mané after suspension

MUNICH — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said Friday he still supports Sadio Mané after the forward apologized for a confrontation with teammate Leroy Sané.

Bayern suspended Mané from its squad for Saturday's game against Hoffenheim for “misconduct.” It followed reports in German media that he struck Sané in the face while they were in the locker room after Tuesday's Champions League loss to Manchester City.

Neither the players nor the club have clarified exactly what happened. Tuchel said he did not see the incident personally but spoke with Mané, Sané and other players and staff who saw it, and said Mané had apologized “to everyone involved.”

“I am his first lawyer and his first defender. I've known him for so long and I know his entourage,” Tuchel said of Mané. “He has my full support. He had that before and he still has it after this mistake that he has made. Everyone has the right to make a mistake.”

Despite the turmoil around the Mané situation and his own unexpected appointment as coach three weeks ago, Tuchel said the atmosphere at the club remains "calm". The incident may even have had a “cleaning function”, he added.

Forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting remains out of the Bayern team for Hoffenheim after missing the last two games with a knee issue. Bayern leads the standings by two points from Borussia Dortmund, which plays Stuttgart on Saturday.