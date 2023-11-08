Benfica fans throw flares toward Sociedad supporters at Champions League match

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — The Champions League match between Real Sociedad and Benfica was briefly interrupted early in the second half on Wednesday after Benfica fans threw flares toward Sociedad supporters.

The Benfica fans located in an upper section at Reale Arena threw the flares downward, with some hitting Sociedad fans and others going near the field. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

English referee Anthony Taylor talked to the match delegate, then messages were relayed through the stadium's loudspeakers asking the Benfica fans to stop throwing the flares. The match was stopped for only a few seconds.

More flares were thrown later, and some Benfica players were seen asking the fans to stop throwing them.

“Things like that shouldn’t happen,” Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal said. “We can’t accept it. Hopefully nothing happened to any of our fans.”

The referee also momentarily halted action toward the end of the match because of an unrelated issue with a Sociedad fan in the stands.

Sociedad won 3-1 to move closer to reaching the knockout round for the second time in its history. Benfica was eliminated after its fourth loss in four matches in Group D.