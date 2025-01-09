Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur provides update after worrying injury against Liverpool

LONDON — Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur declared himself “all good” after being carried off on a stretcher during the English League Cup semifinal against Liverpool.

Bentancur fell to the ground as a corner was being taken at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and was treated by medical staff as he lay face down on the turf on Wednesday night.

After Spurs' 1-0 win in the first leg of the semifinals, manager Ange Postecoglou said the Uruguay international was conscious and taken to hospital.

The 27-year-old Bentancur later posted a picture on Instagram with his thumb up and a note that read: “All good, guys! Thank you for the messages!!!”

Why he was taken to hospital was not disclosed.

Bentancur tried to head a ball in the sixth minute and remained face down on the ground, with players concerned when he failed to get up. He was carried off in the 14th. Postecoglou said after the game Bentancur was conscious going to the dressing rooms.