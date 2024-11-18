Tottenham midfielder Bentancur banned 7 games, fined $126,000 for offensive comment on South Koreans

LONDON — Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was banned for seven matches on Monday for making an offensive comment about South Koreans in relation to a remark about Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min.

The English Football Association said in a statement that an independent commission also imposed a £100,000 ($126,000) fine on the player. The sanction can be appealed.

The suspension only covers domestic matches, meaning that the 27-year-old Bentancur will be available to play for his London club in the Europa League. Spurs take on Roma in the league phase of the tournament on Nov. 28.

Appearing on a Uruguayan television show in June, Bentancur was asked for a Tottenham player’s jersey and replied, “Sonny’s?” He added it could be Son’s cousin, too, because “more or less they are all the same.”

Bentancur later apologised to Son on Instagram, saying it was a “very bad joke” and he would “never disrespect you or hurt you.”

Son accepted the excuses, saying that his teammate had made a mistake and “would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive.”

“We are brothers and nothing has changed at all,” Son said in June. "We’re past this, we’re united, and we will be back together in preseason to fight for our club as one.”

Bentancur was charged by the English FA in September because he was alleged to have “acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute.”

The FA said it constituted an aggravated breach because it included “reference to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”

Details of the decision released by the commission showed that Bentancur explained his comments “were sarcastic and a gentle rebuke” for the journalist calling his teammate ‘The Korean’, and that he challenged the reporter's description of Son.

In its conclusions, the regulatory commission, however, wrote that “even on the basis of the player’s evidence and submissions, we consider the player’s conduct in using the words he did, in the full context in which they were used, was clearly abusive and insulting, and would amount to misconduct."

The commission added that it also took into consideration the fact that Bentancur did not intend to offend Son or anyone else.

Bentancur was also ordered to attend a “face-to-face education program”, details of which will be provided later. The course should be completed by March 11 next year.

“If the player fails to complete the program satisfactorily in that period, he will be immediately suspended from all domestic club football until such time as the mandatory program is completed,” the FA said.

Tottenham and Bentancur did not immediately react to the punishment.