Bentancur carried off on a stretcher during Tottenham-Liverpool match after falling to the ground
LONDON — Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was carried off on a stretcher in the 14th minute of a match against Liverpool in the English League Cup semifinals on Wednesday after falling to the ground at a corner.
Medical staff immediately ran onto the field as the Uruguay international lay face down on the turf, with players from both teams looking concerned.
The 27-year-old Bentancur had tried to head a ball that had been curled in from the right in the sixth minute.
Fans applauded as he was carried off the field.
The score was 0-0 at the time in the first-leg match.
