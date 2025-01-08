Bentancur carried off on a stretcher during Tottenham-Liverpool match after falling to the ground

LONDON — Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was carried off on a stretcher in the 14th minute of a match against Liverpool in the English League Cup semifinals on Wednesday after falling to the ground at a corner.

Medical staff immediately ran onto the field as the Uruguay international lay face down on the turf, with players from both teams looking concerned.

The 27-year-old Bentancur had tried to head a ball that had been curled in from the right in the sixth minute.

Fans applauded as he was carried off the field.

The score was 0-0 at the time in the first-leg match.