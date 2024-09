Koeman says Bergwijn won't be playing for the Netherlands following move to Saudi Arabia

ZEIST, Netherlands — Steven Bergwijn's move to Saudi Arabia has brought an abrupt end to his international career with the Netherlands.

Bergwijn left Dutch club Ajax, where he was captain, to join Al-Ittihad for 21 million euros ($23 million) on Monday.

Commenting on Bergwijn's decision, Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said "sporting ambition is not the main consideration” for the former Tottenham forward.

Asked if the “book is closed” for Bergwijn in the Dutch team, Koeman said: “In principle, yes.”

The 26-year-old Bergwijn played at the recent European Championship, starting for the Dutch in their matches in the last 16 and quarterfinals, and also started against Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals in 2022. He has played for the national team since 2018.

Ajax technical director Alex Kroes said Bergwijn “made no secret of the fact that, if a good offer came from abroad, he would make the move" in the summer transfer window.

Koeman said Bergwijn’s situation was different to that of Georginio Wijnaldum, who was selected for Euro 2024 despite playing in Saudi. Koeman said Wijnaldum made the move to get more playing time after falling out of favor at Paris Saint-Germain.

“I don’t think you should compare the two situations,” Koeman said.

Bergwijn was not part of the Netherlands' squad for upcoming Nations League matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany and nor was fellow forward Memphis Depay, who is a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid.

“If you don’t have a club, then you can’t play football, and you can’t be part of a Dutch team either,” Koeman said. "But Memphis is 30 years old, and let’s hope that he will find a club, get fit, and start playing.

“He is still an option for me with the Dutch national team.”