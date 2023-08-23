Bernardo Silva extends contract at Manchester City after speculation of move to Paris Saint-Germain

MANCHESTER, England — Bernardo Silva signed a contract extension with Manchester City on Wednesday, ending speculation he would join Paris Saint-Germain this season.

The 29-year-old Portugal midfielder extended his contract by one year through the 2025-26 season, City said in a statement.

He won five Premier League titles and in June a first Champions League title with City since joining in 2017 from Monaco.

“I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here,” Silva said.

At Monaco, Silva was part of a team with Kylian Mbappé that won the French league title in 2017 and reached the Champions League semifinals. Mbappé also left that summer — for PSG.

Silva was widely speculated in the offseason to be returning to the French league and reuniting with Mbappé.

French daily Le Parisien reported Wednesday a planned Manchester-to-Paris deal broke down after City manager Pep Guardiola was unwilling to lose Silva when another playmaking winger Riyad Mahrez moved to the Saudi Arabian league.