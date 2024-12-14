SportsSoccer

Goalkeeper struck by object so Bundesliga teams finish game without attacking

Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes kneels on the ground after being hit on the head with an object during a Bundesliga soccer match between FC Union Berlin and VfL Bochum, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Berlin. Credit: AP/Andreas Gora

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — Bochum's goalkeeper was struck on the head by an object apparently thrown from the stands at Union Berlin and both Bundesliga teams left the field on Saturday.

Patrick Drewes was preparing to take a goalkick at 1-1 in added time when he was hit by an object with a similar size and shape to a cigarette lighter. He sat down and was given medical treatment.

The referee suspended the game and led both teams off the field.

About 25 minutes later, the game resumed and Drewes was replaced by striker Philipp Hofmann. But both teams apparently agreed to not try to score and run down the clock.

Players passed the ball around the field, walked and had conversations with opponents while waiting for the referee to declare the game over.

Bochum had already made substitutions at three different points in the game, meaning it would not have been possible to bring on another goalkeeper to replace Drewes. Bochum finished the game with nine players because of Drewes' absence and an earlier red card.

Union was 12th and Bochum last in the 18-team Bundesliga.

