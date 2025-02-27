SportsSoccer

AC Milan beaten 2-1 at Bologna in rescheduled Serie A match

AC Milan's Rafael Leao, left, and Bologna's Santiago Castro in...

AC Milan's Rafael Leao, left, and Bologna's Santiago Castro in action during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and A.C. Milan at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Credit: AP/Michele Nucci

By The Associated Press

BOLOGNA, Italy — AC Milan squandered a first-half advantage in a 2-1 loss at Bologna in a rescheduled Serie A match Thursday and fell further into crisis.

The defeat follows elimination from the Champions League and a loss to Torino last weekend.

Milan dropped to eighth place while Bologna moved up to sixth.

After Rafael Leao’s opener for Milan, Santiago Castro equalized after the break following a free kick that bounced around inside the area. Then Dan Ndoye took advantage of poor defending to score the winner eight minutes from time by redirecting in a cross.

It was the first time that Bologna beat Milan at home in a league match since 2002.

The match was postponed from October due to flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region. Half of the proceeds from the match went to flood victims.

