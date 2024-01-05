Bologna misses chance to go fourth in Serie A after late equalizer against Genoa

ROME — Bologna scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time against Genoa to snatch a 1-1 draw at home in Serie A on Friday.

Icelandic striker Albert Gudmundsson put the visitors ahead with his third goal in four games when his free kick from the left sneaked in through a crowd.

However, just when it looked like Bologna would lose two games in a row for the first time in a year, Lorenzo De Silvestri popped up in the penalty box to score a dramatic equalizer.

Genoa will be furious at switching off so late in the game but the result marked its fourth straight game without defeat. That run of five points from 12 included draws at home to league front-runners Inter Milan and Juventus.

Genoa was in 12th place. Bologna was still fifth but the inability to turn pressure into goals will concern coach Thiago Motta.

His side missed a chance to jump into fourth place and sit a point behind Fiorentina, which faces Sassuolo on Saturday.