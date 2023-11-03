Bologna snaps Lazio's winning streak with 1-0 victory in Serie A

BOLOGNA, Italy — Scottish midfielder Lewis Ferguson scored the only goal of the game as Bologna beat Lazio 1-0 in the Italian league on Friday.

Ferguson finished smartly a minute into the second half to halt Lazio’s three-game winning streak and lift Bologna into sixth place in Serie A, two points above Lazio in eighth.

Ferguson's goal was his 10th in the league since signing from Aberdeen in July last year and helped Bologna extend its fine run. It has now lost only one of its last 11 league matches.

Bologna’s next game is away at Fiorentina on Nov. 12, while Lazio's next league fixture is a derby against Roma the same day.