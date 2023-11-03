SportsSoccer

Bologna snaps Lazio's winning streak with 1-0 victory in Serie A

Bologna's Lewis Ferguson, right, celebrates with teammate Joshua Zirkzee after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Lazio at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Credit: AP/Massimo Paolone/

By The Associated Press

BOLOGNA, Italy — Scottish midfielder Lewis Ferguson scored the only goal of the game as Bologna beat Lazio 1-0 in the Italian league on Friday.

Ferguson finished smartly a minute into the second half to halt Lazio’s three-game winning streak and lift Bologna into sixth place in Serie A, two points above Lazio in eighth.

Ferguson's goal was his 10th in the league since signing from Aberdeen in July last year and helped Bologna extend its fine run. It has now lost only one of its last 11 league matches.

Bologna’s next game is away at Fiorentina on Nov. 12, while Lazio's next league fixture is a derby against Roma the same day.

