Last-minute own goal gives Bologna 3-2 win over Torino in Serie A thriller

Bologna's Dan Ndoye scores from the penaltly spot during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Torino at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Credit: AP/Michele Nucci

By The Associated Press

BOLOGNA, Italy — As debuts go they don’t come much more unfortunate than this.

Cristiano Biraghi scored a last-minute own goal on his first appearance for Torino and gave Bologna a 3-2 win in Serie A on Friday.

With just seconds remaining, the ball hit the retreating defender and spun past his helpless goalkeeper.

It was a disaster for the recent signing from Fiorentina and marked the first defeat in eight games for Torino, which, after a shaky run in the final weeks of 2024, stabilized its form with six draws and a win in its previous seven games.

The match at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara had a bit of everything, including a double from Dan Ndoye.

A moment of inspiration from Eljif Elmas gave Torino a 2-1 lead 20 minutes into the second half, the on-loan striker from Leipzig nutmegging a defender and dinking the ball over the keeper.

Five minutes later, Ndoye took advantage of a penalty award to level the scores.

The result lifted Bologna one place into seventh and left Torino in 11th spot.

