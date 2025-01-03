Former Germany great Oliver Kahn begins discussions to buy debt-ridden Bordeaux

PARIS — Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has started discussions to buy debt-ridden Bordeaux, the French club's vice-president said on Friday.

Arnaud De Carli told The Associated Press by telephone that Kahn is now in direct contact with Bordeaux president Gérard Lopez, after an initial approach was made via former Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

“I can confirm that we were approached by Eyraud on behalf on Oliver Kahn,” De Carli said, adding that Kahn first contacted Bordeaux three weeks ago. “There is nothing further at this point.”

Kahn confirmed to German newspaper Bild that negotiations had started but were at an early stage.

Bordeaux is a six-time French champion that was once home to France greats Zinedine Zidane and Alain Giresse but is now languishing in the fourth tier of French soccer with debts of 118 million euros ($128 million).

“Les Girondins” found themselves demoted to the National 2 league last summer after failing to provide financial guarantees to French soccer’s financial watchdog, the DNCG.

The club was hit with a first relegation to the third tier and was was then placed into receivership by the city’s commercial court, which triggered another relegation. While this afforded the club a debt freeze, it also meant it had to renounce its professional status.

Bordeaux supporters unfurl a large banner on Oct. 12, 2024 before the French Championnat National 2 soccer match between Bordeaux and Avranches. Credit: AP/Jerome Pugmire

De Carli said it is unclear at this stage what backing or investors Kahn — who played for Bayern when it beat Zidane's Bordeaux in the 1996 UEFA Cup final — would bring with him.

“We tried to find out a bit more about the funds behind,” De Carli said. “They didn't want to reveal the funds (but) at this stage that's normal. I think they will come back."

Bordeaux's next meeting with its creditors is on Jan. 15th, when it hopes to extend its debt freeze until the end of the season.

The club, which recruited former Liverpool and England striker Andy Carroll during the offseason, is in fourth place in its division with only one promotion spot available.

The club's supporters are at odds over how the club is being run and the two main Ultras fan groups clashed outside the stadium last month, reigniting their feud from last season.

The 55-year-old Kahn was once considered the world's best goalie. He made over 600 appearances for Bayern, winning multiple trophies, and helped Germany win the European Championship in '96 and reach the World Cup final in 2002.