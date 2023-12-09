Eintracht Frankfurt routs Bayern Munich 5-1 for defending champ's first Bundesliga defeat

BERLIN — Eintracht Frankfurt routed Bayern Munich 5-1 to deal the 11-time defending champion its first Bundesliga defeat of the season on Saturday.

Omar Marmoush starred for the home team to end its run of four straight defeats across all competitions, and Bayern star Harry Kane failed to score for just the third time in the Bundesliga this season.

Bayern arguably paid the price for its unexpected long period between games as last weekend’s match with Union Berlin was called off at short notice because of heavy snowfall in the Bavarian capital. Bayern hadn’t played since Nov. 29.

Union put the break to good use, however, ending its run of 15 games without a win across all competitions by beating Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1.

Benedict Hollerbach and Mikkel Kaufmann scored their first Bundesliga goals to lead Union to victory in coach Nenad Bjelica’s first home game in charge. Kevin Volland broke the deadlock for Union with a penalty.

Freiburg enjoyed a 1-0 win at Wolfsburg, Werder Bremen defeated Augsburg 2-0, and Heidenheim came from behind to beat Darmstadt 3-2 in the duel between promoted teams.

Borussia Dortmund hosted Leipzig late.

BAYERN DEFEATED

Bayern's loss left league leader Bayer Leverkusen the only unbeaten team. Leverkusen visits in-form Stuttgart on Sunday.

The defeat was unexpected as Frankfurt lost its previous four games, including on Wednesday against third-division Saarbrücken in the German Cup. Saarbrücken previously knocked Bayern out of the competition.

Marmoush rewarded Frankfurt’s good start in the 12th minute, and Éric Junior Dina Ebimbe made it 2-0 in the 31st, finishing off a move involving Marmoush and Ansgar Knauff.

Bayern was still recovering when Hugo Larsson got the third goal seven minutes later after intercepting a pass from Joshua Kimmich and playing a one-two with Marmoush.

Kimmich replied before the break with a well-struck shot from outside the penalty area.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel made two changes for the second half, but Dina Ebimbe scored again in the 50th when he fired past Neuer from a narrow angle.

Knauff scored Frankfurt’s fifth in the 60th, though had an anxious wait for the goal to be given through VAR after he was initially flagged offside. When the suspense was ended, it set off wild celebrations around Frankfurt's Waldstadion.