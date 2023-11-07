Borussia Dortmund fans throw fake money to protest UEFA's planned Champions League reforms

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund fans threw fake money and fake bars of gold onto the field during the team’s 2-0 win over Newcastle in the Champions League on Tuesday to protest UEFA’s planned reforms of the competition.

The supporters held a huge banner across nearly the whole length of one of the goal-ends saying, “You don’t care about the sport — all you care about is money!”

Another banner depicted FIFA president Gianni Infantino flanked on either side by Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli. The banner showed Infantino wearing a cap stating, “Cash rules everything about me,” while Al-Khelaifi was depicted with money stuck in his ears. A book with the title “How to kill the football” was shown between Infantino and Agnelli.

Another banner organized by the Südtribüne Dortmund supporters’ group promoted the website www.nein-zur-cl-reform.de where the group makes its case against the reforms planned by European soccer’s governing body.

UEFA wants to increase the number of participants and games in the Champions League.

“It’s about the fan in front of the screen and an increase in the number of games that can be consumed in front of the screen," the supporters group said. “This results in higher TV revenues and therefore more money for associations and clubs — at the expense of players, fans and national competitions.”

Dortmund defeated Newcastle 2-0 to boost its chances of reaching the knockout rounds.