Injury to winger Karim Adeyemi adds to Borussia Dortmund's troubles

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund's list of problems grew longer Monday as the German club confirmed winger Karim Adeyemi could be out for several weeks with an injury he sustained against Paris Saint-Germain last week.

Dortmund said the injury was a “partial tear” of syndesmosis tissue, a type of joint between bones. Adeyemi took a heavy blow to the ankle against PSG last week but played on and scored in a 1-1 draw before eventually going off hurt as Dortmund topped its Champions League group.

Dortmund said Adeyemi will “not be available in the coming weeks.” While much of his time out injured is likely to be covered by Germany's winter break, Adeyemi has already missed Saturday's 1-1 draw with Augsburg and stands to miss Tuesday's game against Mainz as Dortmund seeks to end a five-game winless run in all competitions.

Dortmund's success in Europe has been accompanied by difficulties in domestic competitions. Edin Terzic's team is fifth in the Bundesliga and 13 points off leader Bayer Leverkusen, with one win from its last seven league games.

Germany international winger Adeyemi had been a standout performer in Dortmund's Champions League campaign with two goals and an assist in the last three group games.