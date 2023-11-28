Dortmund through to last 16 of Champions League with 3-1 win at Milan

MILAN — Borussia Dortmund advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 3-1 victory at AC Milan, whose hopes of progressing diminished on Tuesday.

Marco Reus gave Dortmund an early lead from the spot after Olivier Giroud had a penalty of his own saved for Milan and, although Samuel Chukwueze leveled at the end of the first half, goals from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and substitute Karim Adeyemi gave the visitors the win they needed to book their spot in the last 16.

Dortmund moved top of Group F, three points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain after the French team rescued a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle thanks to a stoppage-time penalty.

Seven-time champion Milan and Newcastle are two points below PSG. They play each other in the final round of matches, when PSG visits Dortmund.