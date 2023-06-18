Bou, Gil lead Revolution to 3-1 victory over Orlando City

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil both had a goal and an assist to lead New England to a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on a rainy Saturday night, extending the Revolution's unbeaten streak at home to nine.

Neither team scored until Emmanuel Boateng found the net for a second time this season, knocking in a rebound in the 51st minute to give New England (9-3-6) the lead.

The Revolution took a two-goal lead in the 69th minute on a goal by Bou. Noel Buck and Gil picked up assists on Bou's third score of the season.

Orlando City (7-5-5) got back into the match when rookie Duncan McGuire found the net for a fifth time, scoring on a header in the 80th minute. Michael Halliday and Iván Angulo had assists.

It took the Revolution five minutes to push their lead back to two. Gil used passes from Bou and substitute Giacomo Vrioni to score his seventh goal of the season. Gil has had a hand in five of the Revs' last six goals. Gil has contributed to 84 regular-season goals since joining the league in 2019. Only Los Angeles FC's Carlos Vela (97) and Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar (87) entered play with more contributions.

New England improves to 6-0-3 at home this season and 12-2-9 in its last 23 home matches.

Orlando City saw a six-match unbeaten run (3-0-3) come to an end. The club was coming off two straight victories — both by shutouts — for the first time this season. Orlando City entered play with a league-high 14 points on the road. Its 13 road goals entering play was tied with Atlanta United for the league lead.

Earl Edwards Jr. finished with three saves in his first start of the season for New England. Mason Stajduhar saved one shot in his second start this season for Orlando City.

New England improves to 6-0-2 all-time against Orlando City at home. The Revolution are the only team Orlando City has played at least five times on the road without a victory.

The Revolution announced former U.S. national team forward Jozy Altidore was cut from the roster on Thursday when the team exercised his contract buyout. The 33-year-old joined New England from Toronto ahead of the 2022 season and scored two goals in 27 appearances, making just five starts. Altidore had 62 goals in 139 regular-season matches with Toronto from 2015-21.

Orlando City will return home to host the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. New England will host Toronto FC on Saturday.

