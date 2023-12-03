Ollie Watkins earns Aston Villa a point with 90th-minute equalizer at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Ollie Watkins produced a dramatic 90th-minute equalizer as Aston Villa twice came from behind to rescue a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

High-flying Villa looked to be heading for a shock defeat on the south coast until Watkins pounced on substitute Moussa Diaby’s cross to score his 13th goal of the season with a well-timed backward header.

The hosts, who had won three of their previous four matches, took a deserved lead in the 10th minute. Villa defender Diego Carlos was too casual playing out from the back and passed the ball straight to Ryan Christie who instinctively fed Antoine Semenyo to pick out the bottom corner from 12 yards.

Leon Bailey equalized with a superb solo goal in the 20th minute. Watkins, who had come through a late fitness test, played the ball out to Bailey on the right wing and the Jamaica international danced into space inside the penalty area before curling home left-footed beyond Neto.

The teams went in level at halftime but there was no denying Dominic Solanke seven minutes into the second half as he fired Bournemouth back in front with his seventh goal of the season. Milos Kerkez broke down the left before fizzing the pass into the feet of Solanke, who pirouetted away from Pau Torres before blasting beyond Emi Martinez.

But just as Bournemouth looked to be holding out for the win up stepped the in-form Watkins to salvage a share of the spoils.

Villa stayed fourth. Bournemouth is 16th.