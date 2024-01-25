SportsSoccer

Bournemouth routs second-tier Swansea 5-0 in FA Cup to become the first team into fifth round

Bournemouth's Alex Scott, third right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal of the game during the English FA Cup Fourth Round soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Credit: AP/Andrew Matthews

By The Associated Press

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Bournemouth became the first team to reach the last 16 of the FA Cup by routing second-tier Swansea 5-0 on Thursday, with all the goals coming in the first half and scored by different players.

Rebounding excellently from a 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, Bournemouth led 3-0 after just 14 minutes of the fourth-round match thanks to goals from Lloyd Kelly, Alex Scott and Luis Sinisterra.

David Brooks set up the first two goals at Vitality Stadium and scored himself in the 35th after running onto a pass from Dominic Solanke, who tapped in the fifth in the 44th.

The fourth round spans five days, with the highlight being Tottenham hosting defending champion Manchester City on Friday.

Bournemouth has only advanced beyond the fifth round twice in its history, most recently in 2021.

