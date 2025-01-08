Bournemouth striker Enes Unal tears his ACL and needs surgery

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Bournemouth striker Enes Unal has torn his ACL and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The Premier League club said on Wednesday that the 27-year-old Turkey international injured his right knee in a training session a day earlier. Unal had a similar injury in 2023.

Unal will undergo surgery “in the coming days,” the club said in a statement.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with Enes at this moment as he begins to process another significant period of rehabilitation ahead,” the team said.

The striker joined the Cherries on loan from Spanish club Getafe nearly a year ago before the move was made permanent last summer.

He has scored two goals in 17 appearances this season for Bournemouth, which is in seventh place in the Premier League.