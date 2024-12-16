West Ham share points with Bournemouth after late drama on England's south coast

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Enes Ünal scored a superb free kick in the last minute of normal time to rescue a point for Bournemouth in a 1-1 home draw against West Ham in the Premier League on Monday.

Both sides struggled to break down their opponent and goalkeepers made timely saves at each end.

But in the 87th minute, just when it looked like a 0-0 draw was on the cards, West Ham took the lead thanks to a VAR-assisted penalty.

After a video review, referee Chris Kavanagh adjudged the ball to have struck Tyler Adams’ hand and Lucas Paqueta made no mistake from 12 meters.

That would have been hard on Bournemouth, which enjoyed the better of the second half but came up against the man of the match in West Ham goalkeeper Łukasz Fabianski.

But in the 90th minute, Ünal curled a free kick into the top corner to give the Cherries a deserved share of the points.

“Credit to him, big moment, especially the reaction as well, I thought the boys were brilliant,” Bournemouth forward Ryan Christie told broadcaster Sky. "And it was a moment of magic to get us level.”

West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta, left, and Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and West Ham United, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Zac Goodwin

There will be debate over the penalty decision and Christie lamented what he said was inconsistent decision-making from officials.

“I thought it was harsh,” Christie said. “I know his hand is high but he’s so close to the ball. We didn’t get one last week against Ipswich from a similar scenario.

“It’s a bit frustrating because we dominated. But it’s good to get a point in the end.”

The comeback was another example of Bournemouth’s late resilience. The south coast side has picked up nine points from losing positions this season, better than everyone bar Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, left, attempts a shot on goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and West Ham United, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Zac Goodwin

Bournemouth climbed into sixth place, just two points behind Manchester City, while West Ham was 14th.