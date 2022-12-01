Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé from World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — Brazil coach Tite sent a message of support to Pelé from the World Cup on Thursday.

Pelé was hospitalized Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter Kely Nascimento said. She added that there was “no emergency” concerning her 82-year-old father’s health.

“We all want to wish good health to Pelé,” Tite said in Qatar a day before Brazil's next match against Cameroon.

Brazil, seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, reached the round of 16 after two group matches. The team needs a draw against Cameroon to finish first in Group G.

“(Pelé) is our biggest extraterrestrial representative,” Tite joked.

Pelé was listed in stable condition after arriving at the hospital “for a reevaluation of the chemotherapeutic treatment of the tumor.” The hospital said the former great “has full control of his vital functions” and was not taken to intensive or semi-intensive care units for treatment.

___

FILE - Brazilian Pele attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw at the Kremlin in Moscow, Dec. 1, 2017. Brazilian soccer great Pelé was hospitalized in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter said on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Kely Nascimento added that there was “no emergency” concerning her 82-year-old father's health. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports