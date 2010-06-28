Brazil easily ousts Chile, advances to quarterfinals

JOHANNESBURG - As Brazil was dismantling Chile, a couple of fans delighted the crowd by parading around the stadium with two giant gold replicas of the World Cup trophy.

Another three games like this and Brazil could be hoisting the real thing - yet again.

With an impressive mixture of symphony-like teamwork and standout individual plays, Brazil routed South American rival Chile, 3-0, Monday to advance to the quarterfinals. The five-time champions will face the Netherlands, which earlier Monday defeated Slovakia, 2-1.

"Now it's a match between two traditional teams with great players," Brazil captain Lucio said. "Now the matches will get harder and harder."

Brazil's players were almost nonchalant after the victory as they shook hands and exchanged hugs. Who can blame them: reaching the later stages may as well be part of Brazil's World Cup itinerary.

Brazil now has reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup every time since the 1990 tournament in Italy, when it fell, 1-0, to Diego Maradona's Argentina in the second round. Brazil coach Dunga and assistant coach Jorginho were starters on that Brazilian team.

The Brazilians won the 1994 and 2002 World Cups in that span. "It was a very good performance for Brazil," playmaker Kaka said. "I'm happy with how we played. It shows that we are improving after each match, just as planned."

Chile hasn't beaten Brazil in a decade and didn't come close, freeing the folks in the stands to do the samba and the singing as the Brazilians moved closer to holding the real prize. "When our opponent attacks like that, Brazil always creates a lot of chances," Luis Fabiano said.

Juan opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a firm header from near the penalty spot off a corner kick.

Fabiano added to the lead in the 38th, receiving a one-touch pass from Kaka and dribbling past goalkeeper Claudio Bravo inside the area before hitting the open net.

Robinho scored his first goal in the tournament with a shot from the top of the area in the 59th minute, a one-timer into the far corner. It was Robinho's seventh goal in Brazil's last six matches against the Chileans.