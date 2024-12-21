Women's soccer match in Brazil interrupted over racial incident

SAO PAULO — The Brazil Ladies Cup soccer tournament banned Argentina’s River Plate from the tournament for two years on Saturday following a racial incident allegedly committed by one of the team’s players during a semifinal match.

Friday's game between River Plate and Brazilian team Grêmio was interrupted in the first half after River Plate player Candela Díaz was accused of making a racial slur.

Díaz allegedly made monkey gestures to a ball boy, according to broadcast footage and local media reports.

In protest, the Grêmio players walked off. The referee showed red cards to six River Plate players following an on-field fight and then ended the match because there was no longer the minimum number of players required to continue.

The score was 1-1 but the referee awarded the match to Grêmio, which will play in the tournament final on Sunday.

The tournament organizers said in a statement Saturday that in future editions they will immediately ban any participating team whose athletes or staff “engage in racist gestures on the playing field.”

“The organization reaffirms its anti-racist stance and emphasizes that it will never tolerate such incidents,” they said.

Grêmio said on X that it was supporting its players, who would file a police report.

“We regret what happened and condemn any discriminatory acts,” the team said in that statement.

Thaissan Passos, the Brazilian team’s coach, said players told her that River Plate players had previously called them “monkeys.”

"Incidents like this cannot keep happening. How long will we keep pretending racism doesn’t exist?” she said in an interview with local broadcaster SporTV.

Díaz has not commented publicly.

River Plate also condemned the discriminatory gestures. The club, in a statement on X, said it was “taking the appropriate disciplinary measures and will continue working to eradicate such behavior.”