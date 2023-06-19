Brendan Rodgers back for second spell at Scottish champion Celtic

GLASGOW, Scotland — Brendan Rodgers has secured a return to Celtic, 4 1/2 years after leaving the Scottish champions in the middle of a season to take charge of English club Leicester.

The appointment of Rodgers was announced on Monday amid some misgivings from Celtic fans at the way he left in February 2019 — just when the team was on course to win the Scottish title.

Rodgers has been out of work since being fired by Leicester on April 2, ahead of its relegation from the Premier League at the end of May. He won the FA Cup with Leicester and also guided the club into Europe after two fifth-place finishes.

He replaces Ange Postecoglou, who left to take over at Tottenham after winning the Scottish league-Scottish Cup-Scottish League Cup treble last season.

Rodgers won the same treble in his first two seasons with Celtic — 2016-17 and 2017-18 — and the team had won the League Cup in his third season before he decided to leave for Leicester.

“I am really delighted to return to Celtic and I am hugely excited by this great opportunity," Rodgers said. "When I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club again, it was a very simple decision for me and my family.

“We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans."