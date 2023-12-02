SportsSoccer

Brentford scores 3 second-half goals to beat Luton 3-1 in EPL

Brentford's Shandon Baptiste, right, celebrates after scoring their side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Luton Town at the Gtech Community Stadium, in Brentford, London, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Credit: AP/Victoria Jones

LONDON — Brentford scored three second-half goals to beat Luton 3-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Neal Maupay opened the scoring in the 49th and Ben Mee added a second seven minutes later. Although Jacob Brown pulled a goal back after defensive sloppiness, Shandon Baptiste sealed victory with a close-range finish in the 81st.

However, the Bees’ injury troubles worsened when Kristoffer Ajer picked up a knock in the warmup.

Brentford moved up to 10th place and Luton stayed in fourth-to-last place, only two points above the relegation zone.

