Brighton beats Brentford 2-1 thanks to first Premier League goal by England youth player Hinshelwood

Brighton and Hove Albion's Jack Hinshelwood celebrates scoring their side's...

Brighton and Hove Albion's Jack Hinshelwood celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Brentford at the American Express Stadium, Brighton and Hove, England, Wednesday, Dec. 6 2023. Credit: AP/Adam Davy

By The Associated Press

BRIGHTON, England — England youth international Jack Hinshelwood scored his first Premier League goal to earn Brighton a 2-1 comeback win over Brentford at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old full back, making only his fifth top-flight appearance, headed home Pascal Gross’ cross in the 52nd minute, having cleared Yoane Wissa’s effort off his own goal-line just moments earlier.

Gross, standing in as Brighton's captain, equalized for the hosts in the 31st, four minutes after they fell behind against the run of play to a penalty by Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo was later forced off by a nasty-looking ankle injury on a disappointing evening for the visitors, while his replacement Wissa was perhaps fortunate to avoid a second-half red card for swinging a hand into the face of Billy Gilmour.

The match-winning contribution of local player Hinshelwood, whose father Adam played 100 league games for Brighton from 2002-2009, earned his team a first home victory since Sept. 24 following three successive draws.

