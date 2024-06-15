Brighton hires Texas-born Fabian Hurzeler as coach, the youngest ever in Premier League

Texas-born Fabian Hurzeler was appointed Brighton coach on Saturday and became the youngest manager in English Premier League history.

The 31-year-old German succeeds Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton after signing a contract to 2027.

Hurzeler, who has joined from St. Pauli in Germany, was born in America and moved to Europe when he was two.

He was the second youngest coach in Germany when appointed by St. Pauli at the age of 29 years, 11 months, in 2022.

“He has already shown in a relatively short space of time as a head coach that he is one of the most innovative coaches working in football, and we are looking forward to getting ready for next season,” Brighton deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber said.

Hurzeler led St. Pauli to promotion to Germany's top division last season in his first full year in charge.

He takes over at Brighton after De Zerbi left at the end of the season.

Brighton was 11th last term, having secured its highest ever Premier League finish, sixth, the previous year to qualify for the Europa League.

“Brighton have a unique history and a bold vision for the future so I am truly excited to be part of the project,” Hurzeler said. “The club has made incredible progress over the last few seasons and the aim is to continue building on that success.”

Brighton has been successful in appointing emerging coaching talent in the form of Graham Potter and De Zerbi previously.

“From the start of the process to appoint our new head coach, Fabian was always a standout candidate and one who had caught our attention with his exceptional work at St. Pauli over the past eighteen months," chairman Tony Bloom said. “He has a style of play that aligns with how we want a Brighton and Hove Albion team to play, and I’m confident it is one our supporters will appreciate and enjoy."

