Southampton denied by VAR and Brighton rises to second in Premier League

BRIGHTON, England — Southampton was denied a priceless victory by a controversial VAR decision and ended up drawing with host Brighton 1-1 in the English Premier League on Friday.

Kaoru Mitoma spectacularly headed Brighton into a first half lead and Flynn Downes hammered the equalizer an hour in. Then minutes later teammate Cameron Archer converted a cross from Saints substitute Ryan Fraser.

A VAR check of more than four minutes eventually decided Archer was onside but then penalized Adam Armstrong, who was offside but did not touch the ball, for interfering with goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

"I find it hard to accept,” Southampton manager Russell Martin told broadcaster Sky Sports.

"We were told it affects Bart Verbruggen's ability, and if Adam's run moved Verbruggen from his position then I would understand the decision, but he hasn't moved. I cannot see how it has affected the goalkeeper.

“It is still human error in my opinion. The mistake is, it's not clear and obvious enough to be corrected. The on-field decision carries weight. I am frustrated.”

It meant Saints, still on the bottom of the league, had to settle for a first away point.

Southampton's Flynn Downes, right, celebrates scoring during the Englidh Premier League soccer match at the American Express Stadium, Brighton and Hove, England, Friday Nov. 29, 2024. Credit: AP/Gareth Fuller

Martin was proud of his team: “They have been creeping up with belief. We were excellent and went toe to toe with a team who have gone second.”

Brighton's point lifted it up to second on the table, level on points and goal difference with Manchester City.

The disallowed goal was brilliantly set up. Tyler Dibling wriggled clear of three Brighton players inside his own half and spread the ball to Fraser. The midfielder's low cross evaded Armstrong and was finished at the far post by Archer — only to be chalked off to the dismay of Martin.

The official explanation was “Armstrong was in an offside position and deemed to be impacting Verbruggen's ability to play the ball.”

Brighton and Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma, right, celebrates scoring during the Englidh Premier League soccer match at the American Express Stadium, Brighton and Hove, England, Friday Nov. 29, 2024. Credit: AP/Gareth Fuller

There was more drama towards the end of 13 minutes of added time when Brighton sub Simon Adingra’s effort beat Saints goalkeeper Joe Lumley in his league debut but flicked the outside of the far post.

At fulltime, managers Martin and Fabian Hurzeler squared up to each other, and later accused the other of disrespect.

Both of them were booked during the bad-tempered match; Hurzeler for waving an imaginary yellow card in the first half and Martin for his reaction to more protesting from the Brighton boss after a foul by Downes.

“It's important to respect each other and how you talk to each other,” Hurzeler said. “That's how I was educated.”

Martin was unimpressed with Hurzeler's touchline antics.

“The manager decided to say something about respect,” Martin said. “I've never known a manager try to get as many players booked as that. Respect is reciprocal. It's mutual.”