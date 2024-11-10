SportsSoccer

Bruno Fernandes scores brilliant goal in landmark game for Man United against Leicester

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov.10, 2024. Credit: AP/Jon Super

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes marked his 250th appearance for the club in style with a brilliant goal in a 3-0 win against Leicester on Sunday.

The Portugal international, who was presented with a framed shirt before kick off in the Premier League match at Old Trafford, ran onto a back heel from Amad Diallo and curled a low shot past Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen in the 17th minute.

It sparked wild celebrations from the home fans, who chanted “Bruno” as Fernandes was congratulated by his teammates.

Fernandes has now scored 83 goals in all competitions since joining United from Sporting Lisbon in 2020.

He thought he’d made it 84 in the 38th with an effort that deflected off Leicester’s Victor Kristiansen, but the Premier League adjudged it to be an own-goal.

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored United's third in the 82nd with another long-range strike that flew into the top corner.

The match was United's final game before new head coach Ruben Amorim takes charge on Monday.

Interim head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy was looking to extend his unbeaten run during his temporary spell after former manager Erik ten Hag was fired last month.

United had won two and drawn one of its three previous games under Van Nistelrooy.

