Budimir scores 2 as Osasuna beats Granada 2-0. Israeli forward doesn't play over security concerns

OSASUNA, Spain — A goal in each half from Ante Budimir gave Osasuna a 2-0 win over Granada on Friday in the Spanish league.

Budimir got the first with a left-foot shot after 11 minutes and then doubled the lead with a penalty kick 14 minutes into the second half.

Granada was without its Israeli forward Shon Weissman for the game after he did not travel with the team because of security concerns. Spanish media said that authorities were worried about a potentially hostile atmosphere created by Osasuna supporters who have allegedly been angered by social media posts made by Weissman regarding the violence in the Gaza Strip since the attack by Hamas into Israeli territory on Oct. 7.

Weissman has since erased those social media remarks.

Several dozen Osasuna fans held up Palestinian flags during the match.

Lucas Boyé of Granada was shown a straight red card with 14 minutes remaining after a video review. Osasuna had a late third from Raúl Garcia ruled out by VAR.

The result lifted Osasuna into ninth place in the Spanish league. Granada remains second to last with just one win in 10 matches.

Osasuna next plays away at Real Betis on Oct 29, while Granada will face Villarreal at home the following day.