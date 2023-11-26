Hoffenheim goalkeeper saves penalty in 1-1 draw with Mainz in Bundesliga

SINSHEIM, Germany — Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann saved a penalty to help preserve a 1-1 draw for his team against Mainz in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The visitors were left ruing their misfortune as Baumann saved Aymen Barkok’s spot kick in the 68th minute and Marco Richter then twice hit the crossbar as they pushed for a winner.

Richter had opened the scoring in the 39th minute for Mainz before Robert Skov equalized in the 48th.

The draw meant Mainz remained in danger after 12 rounds, while Hoffenheim stayed sixth.

Earlier, promoted Heidenheim drew with Bochum 0-0.

Bayer Leverkusen leads by two points from Bayern Munich as both teams maintained their unbeaten starts to the season with wins. Leverkusen defeated Werder Bremen 3-0 on Saturday and Bayern had a 1-0 win at Cologne on Friday.