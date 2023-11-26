SportsSoccer

Hoffenheim goalkeeper saves penalty in 1-1 draw with Mainz in Bundesliga

Hoffenheim's Anton Stach, rear, and Mainz' Leandro Barreiro, front, challenge...

Hoffenheim's Anton Stach, rear, and Mainz' Leandro Barreiro, front, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and 1. FSV Mainz 05 in Sinsheim, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. Credit: AP/Uwe Anspach

By The Associated Press

SINSHEIM, Germany — Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann saved a penalty to help preserve a 1-1 draw for his team against Mainz in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The visitors were left ruing their misfortune as Baumann saved Aymen Barkok’s spot kick in the 68th minute and Marco Richter then twice hit the crossbar as they pushed for a winner.

Richter had opened the scoring in the 39th minute for Mainz before Robert Skov equalized in the 48th.

The draw meant Mainz remained in danger after 12 rounds, while Hoffenheim stayed sixth.

Earlier, promoted Heidenheim drew with Bochum 0-0.

Bayer Leverkusen leads by two points from Bayern Munich as both teams maintained their unbeaten starts to the season with wins. Leverkusen defeated Werder Bremen 3-0 on Saturday and Bayern had a 1-0 win at Cologne on Friday.

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME