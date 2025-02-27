Bundesliga duties call before Bayern, Leverkusen clash on Europe's big stage

BERLIN — Bundesliga contenders Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen could be forgiven for thinking of their Champions League date before they fulfill challenging domestic obligations this weekend.

Bayern visits Stuttgart on Friday, while Leverkusen travels to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Bayern then hosts Leverkusen for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday — a match that has taken on added importance for both teams with Bayern enjoying an eight-point lead over defending champion Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen’s players know that a Bayern collapse at this stage of the German league is unlikely and that their best chance of silverware lies in the German Cup — where they’ll contest the semifinals — and possibly in the Champions League, where a quarterfinal against Feyenoord or Inter Milan awaits if they can get past Bayern.

Leverkusen has already shown it’s a match for the Bavarian powerhouse, dominating Vincent Kompany’s team during their scoreless draw in the Bundesliga on Feb. 15, and knocking it out of the German Cup with a 1-0 win in the third round.

But first, the Bundesliga.

Key matchups

— Both Stuttgart — against Bayern — and Frankfurt — against Leverkusen — will be highly motivated with their own Champions League qualifications at stake. Frankfurt aims to hold on to third place after its 4-0 loss at Bayern last weekend, and Stuttgart is looking for its first win in three games to revive its hopes of reaching fourth place, the last for Champions League qualification.

Leverkusen's Amine Adli, right, celebrates scoring with teammate Florian Wirtz during the Bundesliga soccer match between Holstein Kiel and Bayer Leverkusen at Holstein-Stadion, Kiel, Germany, Saturday Feb. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Gregor Fischer

— Last weekend’s 6-0 rout of Union Berlin will mean nothing for Borussia Dortmund if it doesn’t follow up with another win at St. Pauli on Saturday. The Hamburg-based club has lost its last three games straight.

— Werder Bremen coach Ole Werner is under pressure against visiting Wolfsburg on Saturday after four straight defeats including Tuesday’s loss to third-tier Arminia Bielefeld in the German Cup.

Players to watch

— Bayern star Harry Kane has 21 goals already this season, but nine were penalties and there have been questions about the England forward’s lack of goals from open play. He played only the last half hour against Frankfurt last week and Bayern arguably didn’t need him.

— Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy scored four goals last weekend, suggesting he has finally adapted to the team after his summer switch from Stuttgart.

— Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick scored last weekend to show it had been perhaps a mistake to leave him out in the league clash with Bayern the week before. He’ll get another chance to state his case on Saturday.

— Bremen midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt was outspoken in his criticism of the team after the side’s loss to Bielefeld, where he started as a substitute. Whether he plays on Saturday will show how well those words were received.

Injury list

— Bayern’s midfield dynamo Joshua Kimmich needs to “take it easy,” the club said, with a strained tendon issue that forced his substitution against Frankfurt. He’ll likely sit out Friday’s match to be fit for Leverkusen on Wednesday.

Transfer news

— Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface could be leaving after all with Premier League team Newcastle reportedly keen on a summer transfer, according to local newspaper The Chronicle. Boniface’s move to Saudi team Al-Nassr collapsed during the winter transfer period.

What they’re saying

— “Just because they got beat, it doesn’t mean that they’re going to get beat again.” — Leverkusen wing back Jeremie Frimpong tells The Associated Press his team won’t benefit from Frankfurt's 4-0 loss to Bayern last weekend.

AP Sports Writer James Ellingworth contributed from Leverkusen.