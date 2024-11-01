Bayer Leverkusen misses chances in a 0-0 with Stuttgart in Bundesliga

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Bayer Leverkusen did everything except score against Stuttgart in a lively 0-0 draw in the Bundesliga on Friday ahead of Champions League games for both next week.

Leverkusen hit the woodwork twice, forced repeated saves from Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, and saw Jeremie Frimpong's goal ruled out for offside in the buildup.

Leverkusen is third on the table but could end the weekend seven points off the lead if Bayern Munich or Leipzig win their games on Saturday.

Stuttgart had few clear chances against a Leverkusen defense which has made some costly blunders and conceded at least once in all of its previous Bundesliga games this season.

However, it was also the first game this season in which Leverkusen failed to score and fourth draw in its last six games in all competitions. The closest Leverkusen came to scoring was when Victor Boniface blasted a shot against the post in the 53rd from a good position.

Missed chances are a recurring theme in a season where Xabi Alonso's team has failed often to produce the kind of late winning goals that fueled its title win last season.

Leverkusen heads to Liverpool on Tuesday in the Champions League and Stuttgart hosts Atalanta on Wednesday.