Two goals for Harry Kane as Bayern Munich beats Union Berlin. Frankfurt scores 7

MUNICH — Harry Kane scored two goals and set up another as Bayern Munich's winning run in the Bundesliga continued with a 3-0 victory over Union Berlin on Saturday.

Bayern leads the Bundesliga by three points following Leipzig's 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund later Saturday. Bayern has won its last four games against German opponents in the league and cup without conceding a goal. It's a different story in Europe, with Bayern on a run of two losses in the Champions League — most recently a 4-1 defeat at Barcelona — ahead of hosting Benfica on Wednesday.

Kane got Bayern started with a goal from the penalty spot after Michael Olise was fouled, and passed for Kingsley Coman to score the second just before the break.

Kane beat his own teammate Jamal Musiala to the ball to score Bayern's third as Coman's header found them both in space at the far post.

That took Kane to 17 goals in all competitions this season. His Bundesliga tally of 11 is more than three teams in the league, including Union.

Dortmund digs deep

Borussia Dortmund ended its three-game losing run in all competitions — and shored up coach Nuri Sahin's position — with its 2-1 comeback win over Leipzig, which had been unbeaten in the Bundesliga since February.

Despite an injury crisis that meant a severely depleted squad, Dortmund dug deep to turn the game around after Benjamin Sesko fired Leipzig into the lead in the 27th. Maximilian Beier leveled almost immediately after at a corner and Serhou Guirassy headed in the winning goal for Dortmund in the 65th.

Munich's Kingsley Coman, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Harry Kane during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Credit: AP/Sven Hoppe

Ahead of Dortmund's Champions League game against Sturm Graz on Tuesday, fitness concerns deepened. Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer was already carrying a back injury and seemed to have ice on his calf after he was substituted. In a sign of how thin Dortmund's squad had become, his replacement was 23-year-old reserve-team player Ayman Azhil, who last played a top-division game for Leverkusen two years ago.

Frankfurt's big win

Eintracht Frankfurt routed Bochum 7-2 to rise to third behind Bayern and Leipzig with two goals from Hugo Ekitike and one from 18-year-old attacking midfielder Can Uzun, who scored seconds after coming off the bench. Bochum is last with one point from its opening nine games and 29 goals conceded.

Both promoted teams won as Holstein Kiel picked up its first-ever Bundesliga win, beating Heidenheim 1-0, and St. Pauli defeated Hoffenheim 2-0. Mohamed Amoura's 82nd-minute goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for Wolfsburg against Augsburg.