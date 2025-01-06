SportsSoccer

Man City loans Burkina Faso defender Issa Kaboré to Werder Bremen

By The Associated Press

BREMEN, Germany — Manchester City loaned Issa Kaboré to Werder Bremen on Monday, sending the Burkina Faso defender out to his sixth different club while still yet to play a game for the English champion.

Man City said Kaboré’s move to join the German club for the rest of the season is subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old right-back spent the first half of the season at Benfica and played in seven games, including two in the Champions League.

Werder is in seventh place in the Bundesliga, two points behind the fourth-place spot that guarantees qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Since joining Man City in July 2020, Kaboré has yet to appear for the club though he was an unused substitute in two games at the start of this season.

Kaboré played five times this season for Burkina Faso and helped the team become the first to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The tournament starts in December hosted by Morocco.

More soccer news

Man City loans Burkina Faso defender Issa Kaboré to Werder Bremen
Dembélé scores last-gasp winner as PSG wins Champions Trophy, Marseille routs Le Havre in Ligue 12m read
Claudio Ranieri was the Tinkerman. He's the Derbyman now after his Roma team beats Lazio again1m read
Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad advance to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey
Car lit up in flames outside the stadium before Rome derby as rival fans approach each other

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME