Liverpool goes top of the Premier League after 2-0 win against Burnley

BURNLEY, England — Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Burnley on Tuesday.

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota scored in either half at Turf Moor and Jurgen Klopp's team moved two points clear of second-place Arsenal, having played a game more.

Nunez ended a 12-game scoring drought for Liverpool with a goal in the sixth minute — his first since Nov. 1.

After having a number of chances to extend its lead, Liverpool made certain of the points through substitute Jota in the 90th.

Liverpool went into the game after draws against Manchester United and Arsenal had denied it the chance to take first place at Christmas.

With Arsenal not in action until its game against West Ham on Thursday, the Merseyside team had another opportunity to go top.

Nunez put his team on course for victory with a first-time curled finish from around 25 yards (meters).

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after Liverpool won the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor stadium in Burnley, England, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Credit: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool dominated the chances and Mohamed Salah hit the bar with one effort in the first half, while Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott had goals ruled out either side of the break.

With Burnley searching for a goal of its own, Liverpool finally got its second after a swift break, with Djota firing a poweful shot low from a tight angle on the left.

It was his 50th goal for the club.