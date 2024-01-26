SportsSoccer

Torino wins again to leave Cagliari struggling in Serie A

Torino's Samuele Ricci celebrates scoring his side's second goal of...

Torino's Samuele Ricci celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Torino at the Unipol Domus Stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Credit: AP/Gianluca Zuddas/

By The Associated Press

ROME — First-half goals from Duván Zapata and Samuele Ricci helped Torino defeat Cagliari 2-1 in Serie A on Friday.

Torino was in 10th place. Cagliari remained one point above the relegation zone after an alarming run of just one win in its last eight league games.

Torino led from midway through the first half. Zapata turned in a cross from Raoul Bellanova at the near post.

Ricci added a second in stoppage time with his first goal of the season. Goalkeeper Simone Scuffet could turn his shot only into the net after a piercing run from midfield.

Veteran midfielder Nicolas Viola pulled a goal back for the home side with 13 minutes remaining but it was not enough to stop Torino, which had a late third goal chalked off for offside.

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME