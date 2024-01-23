Cameroon coach drops Man United goalkeeper Onana for crucial Africa Cup game against Gambia

BOUAKÉ, Ivory Coast — Cameroon coach Rigobert Song dropped Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana to the bench for Tuesday’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations game against Gambia.

Song opted in favor of Onana’s cousin, Fabrice Ondoa, to start the team's final match in Group C.

Onana missed Cameroon’s first game in the group against Guinea, a 1-1 draw, despite rushing to make the match after playing for United the day before. He then produced a shaky performance in Cameroon’s second match, a 3-1 loss to Senegal.

Five-time champion Cameroon needs to beat Gambia to avoid an early Africa Cup exit. But Gambia can also potentially progress to the last 16 with a win.