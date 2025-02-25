4th-tier Cannes reaches French Cup semifinals after another upset win

CANNES, France — The French Cup semifinals will contain a team from the country's fourth tier after Cannes produced another shock by beating second-tier Guingamp 3-1 on Tuesday.

Cannes became the sixth team from the fourth division — National 2 — to reach the last four since 2000, according to French daily L'Equipe. Only one of them made the final, with Calais losing to Nantes in 2000.

Reims beat Angers 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 1988.

The other two quarterfinal matches take place on Wednesday, including French champion Paris Saint-Germain playing Stade Briochin — also of the fourth tier, like Cannes.