Real Madrid extends Ancelotti's contract until 2026 after Brazil's interest in hiring him as coach

MADRID — Real Madrid has extended Carlo Ancelotti's contract until 2026, seemingly ending Brazil's hopes of hiring him as the new national team coach.

Ancelotti had been linked with a move to Brazil for the past several months, with the president of the Brazilian soccer confederation publicly expressing his desire to hire the Italian coach.

But Ancelotti had said all along that he would like to remain at Madrid if the club wanted him to stay. His current contract with the Spanish club Madrid was set to expire at the end of this season.

Financial details of the new contract were not disclosed.

This is Ancelotti's second stint with Madrid. He had previously coached the club from 2013-15, having returned in 2021.

Ancelotti has won 10 titles with Madrid, including two Champions Leagues and one Spanish league.

The 64-year-old Ancelotti has been linked to Brazil’s men’s team since Tite stepped down as its coach in December 2022 after a disappointing World Cup.

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti gives instructions from the side line during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Real Madrid at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Credit: AP/Ricardo Larreina

Brazil is currently being coached by Fluminense manager Fernando Diniz.

Brazilian soccer confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues said he wanted to bring in Ancelotti to lead the five-time world champion in the 2024 Copa America and the 2026 World Cup. Rodrigues last month was removed from office due to irregularities in his election.

Ancelotti holds the record for Champions League titles as a coach with four after guiding both Madrid and AC Milan to two titles each. He is also the only coach to have steered teams to titles in Europe’s five top national leagues, in Spain, England, Italy, Germany and France.