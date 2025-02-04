Alcaraz joins Everton on loan from Flamengo on European soccer's transfer deadline day

LIVERPOOL, England — Carlos Alcaraz sealed a transfer deadline day loan move to Everton from Flamengo on Monday.

The Argentina under-23 international's deal runs until the end of the season, with Everton having the option to make the move permanent in the summer.

“I am ready for any challenge with this beautiful club so that’s why I came and accepted the offer to keep fighting for my dreams," Alcaraz said.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder previously played in the Premier League for Southampton and had a loan spell at Juventus.

“We’ve been looking to add players to give us more depth, particularly after the recent injuries we’ve picked up," Everton manager David Moyes said. “Carlos has Premier League experience, he’s still young and we believe he can bring some energy to the team which will help us between now and the end of the season.”

In another late deal in the Premier League on Monday, Ben Chilwell joined Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea.

Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka also left Chelsea on loan for Borussia Dortmund.