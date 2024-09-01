Casemiro put out of misery early after error-ridden display for Man United against Liverpool

MANCHESTER, England — Casemiro was put out of his misery early at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Brazil international was substituted by Manchester United at halftime of its 3-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford, having been at fault for both of the goals scored by the visitors in the first half.

Casemiro gave the ball away to spark the attack that led to Luis Diaz heading in the opening goal in the 35th minute.

Diaz scored the second goal, too, after dispossessing Casemiro in United's half and then getting on the end of Mohamed Salah's pass in the ensuing counterattack.

The 32-year-old Casemiro didn't get on the field for the second half because he was replaced by 20-year-old Toby Collyer.

“It was what the team needed,” United manager Erik ten Hag said.

United signed Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, with the Uruguay defensive midfielder likely the long-term replacement for Casemiro, who joined from Real Madrid in August 2022.

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, centre, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Casemiro during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Manchester, England. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

“He knows the game. He will go on, we will go on, it's a great player,” Ten Hag said of Casemiro. "We will continue this season, improve the team but also improve the players.

“He showed so often he is a great character and we all have seen great moments from him, be decisive for us in the midfield, and he will show it again. I'm sure he will bounce back.”