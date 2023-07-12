CBS Sports' Golazo Network adding studio show devoted to women's soccer

NEW YORK — CBS Sports' Golazo Network is adding a studio show devoted to coverage of women's soccer.

“Attacking Third” will debut on Monday at 4 p.m. ET. It will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week at 4 p.m. ET. “Attacking Third” originally started as a podcast in 2021.

Podcasts co-hosts Lisa Carlin and Sandra Herrera will be part of the show on the Golazo Network and will be joined by Jenny Chiu, Poppy Miller, former NWSL players Jordan Angeli and Darian Jenkins, Christine Cupo, and Anita Jones.

The Golazo Nework is a 24-hour soccer streaming channel. The NWSL, Barclays Women’s Super League and Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup are CBS Sports properties that also air on Paramount+.