SportsSoccer

Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos out for several weeks with hamstring injury

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos reacts during the Champions League playoff...

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos reacts during the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Credit: AP/Bernat Armangue

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is expected to be sidelined for several weeks because of a left leg injury from the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday.

Madrid said Ceballos underwent tests on Thursday and was diagnosed with a muscle and tendon injury in his left hamstring.

The club said “his recovery will be assessed.” Spanish media said Ceballos could be out for up to two months.

The 28-year-old Ceballos, who has been a regular starter for Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti recently, was hurt in the final minutes of the 1-0 win at Real Sociedad.

More soccer news

Pakistan soccer approves steps wanted by FIFA to lift international suspension
Argentina youth star Echeverri joins Man City a year after signing from River Plate1m read
Bayern Munich reportedly withdraws contract offer to Joshua Kimmich1m read
Thiago Motta 'ashamed' as Juventus follows Champions League elimination with Italian Cup exit1m read
Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos out for several weeks with hamstring injury

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME