Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos out for several weeks with hamstring injury

MADRID — Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is expected to be sidelined for several weeks because of a left leg injury from the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday.

Madrid said Ceballos underwent tests on Thursday and was diagnosed with a muscle and tendon injury in his left hamstring.

The club said “his recovery will be assessed.” Spanish media said Ceballos could be out for up to two months.

The 28-year-old Ceballos, who has been a regular starter for Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti recently, was hurt in the final minutes of the 1-0 win at Real Sociedad.