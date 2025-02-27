Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos out for several weeks with hamstring injury
MADRID — Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is expected to be sidelined for several weeks because of a left leg injury from the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday.
Madrid said Ceballos underwent tests on Thursday and was diagnosed with a muscle and tendon injury in his left hamstring.
The club said “his recovery will be assessed.” Spanish media said Ceballos could be out for up to two months.
The 28-year-old Ceballos, who has been a regular starter for Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti recently, was hurt in the final minutes of the 1-0 win at Real Sociedad.
