Celta Vigo gets back to winning ways with victory over Mallorca

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Celta Vigo got back to winning ways following a month without a victory when Hugo Álvarez and Iago Aspas gave it all three points in a 2-0 result at home to Mallorca in La Liga on Friday.

Mallorca came into the match seeking to consolidate its sixth place position and although it had the best of the early chances it had little luck against in-form goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Instead, Álvarez gave Celta the lead in the 32nd minute and Aspas made sure of the points when he volleyed home a rebound with eight minutes remaining.

Antonio Raíllo was sent off for the visitor shortly beforehand for deliberate handball.

Celta moved up into 10th place. Mallorca stayed in sixth.

