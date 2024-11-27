US defender Carter-Vickers scores own goal with no-look pass for Celtic in Champions League

GLASGOW, Scotland — Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers raised his hands to his head in despair before his own goal crossed the line to give Club Brugge the lead in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The United States international played a no-look pass back from 10 yards (meters) toward his own net where he thought goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel would be.

Schmeichel was not there, and the ball rolled slowly into the corner of the goal as the veteran Denmark goalkeeper raced helplessly across his line. He narrowly avoiding crashing into the goal post.

The unforced error by Carter-Vickers gifted Club Brugge a 26th-minute lead at Celtic Park.

Celtic has impressed in the Champions League this season with seven points from its first four games.