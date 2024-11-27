SportsSoccer

US defender Carter-Vickers scores own goal with no-look pass for Celtic in Champions League

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers, left, after scoring an own goal for...

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers, left, after scoring an own goal for Club Brugge during the UEFA Champions League opening phase soccer stage match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday Nov. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Andrew Milligan

By The Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland — Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers raised his hands to his head in despair before his own goal crossed the line to give Club Brugge the lead in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The United States international played a no-look pass back from 10 yards (meters) toward his own net where he thought goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel would be.

Schmeichel was not there, and the ball rolled slowly into the corner of the goal as the veteran Denmark goalkeeper raced helplessly across his line. He narrowly avoiding crashing into the goal post.

The unforced error by Carter-Vickers gifted Club Brugge a 26th-minute lead at Celtic Park.

Celtic has impressed in the Champions League this season with seven points from its first four games.

More soccer news

Eduardo Camavinga injured in Real Madrid's match against Liverpool
Retiring Naeher is proud of her achievements and looking forward to USWNT's next generation2m read
US defender Carter-Vickers scores own goal with no-look pass for Celtic in Champions League
Thanksgiving Weekend Sports Guide: Your roadmap to NFL matchups, with other games, times and odds4m read
Red Star Belgrade and Sturm Graz end 4-game losing runs in Champions League1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME