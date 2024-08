More soccer news

Mbappé scoreless again as Madrid is held to another draw in Spanish league, this time at Las Palmas 1m read

Explainer: The new Champions League format aims to give clubs what they wanted from UEFA 3m read

Jurgen Klopp joins the crowd at the Paralympics, cheering on long-time friend playing badminton 2m read

Draw list for the UEFA Champions League in its new format of a single-league opening phase 4m read